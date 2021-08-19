Roling scores as Hawkeyes win opener

CHICAGO (KWWL) -- Kenzie Roling only needed 15 minutes to make an impact. The former Waverly-Shell Rock star scored the first goal of her college career in the first half to help push Iowa past DePaul 2-1 in their season opener.

Roling's goal tied the Hawkeyes and Blue Demons at one apiece at the 15 minute mark. The freshman took a long lifted a soft touch over the DePaul keeper, raced past and knocked home the equalizer. Alyssa Walker knocked home the equalizer just before halftime in the win.

The pair of goals were a marked difference from a season ago when Iowa failed to score in their first six games. That team eventually found their spark and clinched an NCAA berth with an unlikely championship run in the Big Ten tournament.