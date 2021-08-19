Rise in COVID-19 cases causing delays in contact tracing in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County Public Health says the continued rise in COVID-19 cases is straining contact tracing resources and leading to delays in the process.

The process involves contacting individuals that are confirmed to have COVID-19, providing education, and notifying close contacts that have potentially been exposed to the virus. LCPH is working with community partners to assist with timely identification, and notification of cases and close contacts. These partners include long-term care facilities, schools, colleges, hospitals and some employers.

LCPH asks anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or are close contacts, do their part to prevent the spread of the virus by taking action immediately to isolate or quarantine upon learning of their diagnosis or exposure and to not wait to be contacted by the LCPH contact tracing team.

Linn County residents with COVID-19 are encouraged to review current guidance for COVID-19 positive individuals and the information requested on the COVID-19 investigation form, used for the contact tracing process. Completing the form will improve contact tracing efficiency.