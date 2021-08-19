Reynolds says Biden’s priorities “misplaced” after administration criticizes state’s ban on mask mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement Thursday calling President Biden's priorities "misplaced" after her office received a letter from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona criticizing the state's ban on mask mandates, specifically in schools.

“We have a crisis at the border, a disaster in Afghanistan, and inflation is soaring. President Biden is failing on each of these issues, yet he is now launching an attack against governors like myself for trusting our people to decide what’s best for them," Reynolds said. "The President’s priorities are misplaced. I have had enough, and I know Iowans have too. I’ll continue to do whatever is necessary to defend and preserve the fundamental rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen.”

The response comes after Biden earlier this week ordered Cardona to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students. The directive takes aim at Republican governors in states like Iowa, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and several others, that have barred schools from mandating masks in the classroom.

Biden directed the Education Department to "assess all available tools" against those policies. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil rights arm to push back. The agency says state policies could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

In the letter, Cardona said the safe return to in-person instruction requires school districts be able to protect the health and safety of students and staff and families have the confidence their schools are doing everything possible to keep kids healthy.

"Iowa’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law," the letter reads.

Reynolds has continued to stand her ground on not changing the law, saying she is proud of the law and trusts Iowans to do the right thing. Cardona says he's concerned the mask mandate ban limits the ability of school districts to plan for a safe return to in-person learning.

"We are eager to partner with Iowa on any efforts to further our shared goals of protecting the health and safety of students and educators. In addition, the Department will continue to closely review and monitor whether Iowa is meeting all of its Federal fiscal requirements. It’s critical that we do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for our students and staff to thrive," the letter concludes.

The full letter can be found here: