Parkersburg woman dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Parkersburg woman is dead after a crash involving a semi in Butler County Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 300th Street and Ridge Avenue. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Dillon Nissen, 20, of Reinbeck was driving a semi and slowed in order to make a left turn. Mary Vry, 82, of Parkersburg failed to notice the slowed semi and rear-ended the trailer before rolling into the ditch on the side of the road.

Vry wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car she was driving. She was pronounced dead at the scene.