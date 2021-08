UPDATE: Monticello Police say Kauree has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monticello Police need your help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen just after midnight Thursday morning.

Kauree Dirks was last seen at her home in Monticello wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and a yellow long sleeve flannel shirt. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Monticello Police Department at 319-465-3526.