Medical examiner: Illinois man visiting park killed by bear

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The chief medical examiner in North Carolina says a man visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year was likely killed by a bear. A news release from the National Park Service said Thurdsay that the death of Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois, was the second bear-related fatality in the history of the park. Park rangers said at the time that Madura’s remains were found after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area” on Sept. 11, 2020. The bear was located by rangers and euthanized.