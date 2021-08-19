Mapleton man sentenced to 50 years in teenager’s death

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Mapleton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a 16-year-old. Jay Neubaum was sentenced Thursday in the death of Joseph Hopkins in January 2020. Neubaum was convicted in May of second-degree murder. Investigators determined Hopkins died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police found Hopkins dead inside a detached garage of a Mapleton home. Neubaum argued that the gun was pointed toward the ground and a bullet ricocheted and killed Hopkins. Prosecutors said Neubaum shot Hopkins after an argument.