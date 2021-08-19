Main Street Waterloo says last Fridayloo will go off with a bang!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As summer winds down, Main Street Waterloo is getting ready to put on the last Fridayloo of the season!

Of course with free admission, folks will get to enjoy food and beer in the downtown area. However, according to Director Jessica Rucker, they are also very excited to headline The Snozzberries!

"We're really thrilled to have that local favorite tie up our season and just really come together," Rucker said.

Considering this was the first season back since the pandemic began, Rucker said the atmosphere has been stellar this summer.

"People have been really excited to be out of the house, see each other, celebrate community, celebrate fun, and celebrate downtown Waterloo, Rucker said, "even if it's with caution they have been enjoying themselves and that has been so heartwarming."

Although celebrating amid the concern over the delta variant, Rucker explained how they will keep celebrating with caution.

"We are taking temperatures of all of our volunteers, we are talking to them asking them the health questions," Rucker said, "we are encouraging people if you have not been vaccinated to wear a mask and we are asking our volunteers if they have not been vaccinated to wear a mask, the rest of it really is up to you as the attendee."

The last Fridayloo is Friday, September 3rd. Although it's free admission, Main Street Waterloo is encouraging attendance because the money you spend on food and drinks will go back to the organization and help put on concert series like Fridayloo!

Rucker said the series received a great response this summer and is on track to planning a winter concert series later this year.

