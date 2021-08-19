Local nursing homes prepare for federal vaccine mandate for staff

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - President Biden made an announcement Wednesday requiring nursing home staff to get vaccinated. Local long-term care facilities are now preparing for the official guidance to come out.

“If you work in a nursing home and serve people on Medicare or Medicaid you will also be required to get vaccinated," President Biden said.

As a step to keep the most vulnerable populations in the United States safe from the virus, the Biden Administration took the next step.

“We’re not surprised by the feds making the move in this direction," NewAldaya Lifescapes CEO Millisa Tierney said.

Local nursing home administrators agree with the decision, as the vaccine against COVID-19 will help keep not only the residents, but staff, and visitors, safe as well.

NewAldaya only required new hires to be vaccinated in recent months, but now nearly everyone will need the shot.

“We really won’t have an option for not following that requirement, so we could sustain our operations," Tierney said.

If staff refuse, providers risk losing the Medicare and Medicaid funding that helps keep their facilities open, assisting residents.

“Where we have had breakthroughs, there’s a track back to some of our folks who are unvaccinated coming down with COVID," Western Home Services Kris Hansen said.

Western Home Services recently implemented their own vaccine mandate, just days before President Biden's. The company is requiring every employee, no matter the position, to be vaccinated.

“‘You knew that this was coming, so that’s why you did it.’ It certainly was not," Hansen said.

Hansen shared some staff were upset about the company's decision, but now feels it was the right thing to do.

“I think this is helping them understand our rationale and kind of affirming and reiterating where we were coming from," he said.

There is no deadline for staff to be vaccinated under the new federal requirement yet. The final guidance and the exact language of who this vaccine mandate will apply to should be released in the coming weeks.

The mandate currently only applies to employees who work in nursing homes receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. Other independent and assisted living homes are not included in this mandate.