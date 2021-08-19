Indycars to return to Iowa in 2022

NEWTON (KWWL) -- The Indycars are coming back. The NTT Indycar Series and Hy-Vee made the announcement at the company's Des Moines' headquarters on Thursday. The series will come back with a double-header race weekend on July 23-24.

Indycar Series and Penske racing team owner Roger Penske attended the announcement. Former driver and owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing team Bobby Rahal also took part along with son and driver Graham Rahal. Hy-Vee is the lead sponsor of Graham Rahal's Honda that finished third in the 2020 race, the last time the Indycars took to the track in the state.

The race weekend involves two races: the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 on July 23 and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on July 24.