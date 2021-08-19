In Haiti, close relation between the living and the dead

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s unusually close relationship between the living and the dead has helped hide, in part, the huge toll of Saturday’s earthquake: people in Haiti want to be close to their deceased relatives, to the point of sometimes burying themselves in their front yards. The quake has brought them even closer: in the countryside outside the city of Les Cayes, some of those front-yard crypts were broken open by the force of the quake, exposing coffins inside. And some came closer to death than anyone should civil defense workers found two people trapped in rubble after they made cell phone calls.