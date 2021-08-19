Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace has made landfall in Mexico, just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum. The Category 1 storm came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. The strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier structures, and the region’s many tourists may have to stay of the white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. Quintana Roo state opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm. Popular cruise ship destination Cozumel escaped a direct hit, leaving the now hip city of Tulum in its path.