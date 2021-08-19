Hartig Drug administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hartig Drug, which has locations in several eastern Iowa cities, including Dubuque and Iowa city, is now offering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.

Studies suggest immunocompromised individuals do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination and are recommended to receive a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, at least four weeks after an initial two-dose series.

“Our pharmacists and pharmacy staff continue to provide vital access to COVID-19 vaccines in all of our communities, and we have ample vaccine supply to continue to provide first, second, and now third doses to patients based on public health guidelines,” CEO Charlie Hartig said. “We will be reaching out to specific patients that may be eligible to receive this third dose of vaccine over the next few days in consultation with their other health care providers."

The announcement comes after the CDC announced its recommendation endorsing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised. The recommendation includes people with a range of conditions, such as organ or stem cell transplant recipients, those with advanced or untreated HIV, cancer patients, people taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and more. For a complete list of conditions that meet CDC recommendations, click here.

Besides Dubuque and Iowa City, Hartig Drug also has locations in Belle Plaine, Bellevue, Dyersville, Guttenberg, Independence, Iowa City, Monticello, Preston, Waukon, and Williamsburg. Appointments are available at all locations and can be scheduled online by clicking here.

Hy-Vee is also offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across 8 states.