Eastern Iowa woman’s trauma prepared her for her life’s mission

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Watching Susan Johnston peruse through furniture donations, you can't tell if she's the little girl opening Santa's gifts or Santa's helper handing out the gifts.

"I don't know if you saw those 2 bean bags. Oh my word. There are going to be 2 teenagers totally happy with those. So, I'm really excited about that," Johnston said.

Her non-profit Central Furniture Rescue started as a clothing give-away at her church. It evolved into something much more.

"In August of 2018, the woman who had been in charge of it for 25 years, comes up to me and says, 'I can't do this anymore. You need to do this," Johnston said.

Susan re-designed the give-away to make it a more personal shopping experience. It was through one of those experiences she met a woman who needed furniture so she asked her church for donations.

"We filled her apartment with everything she needed and each item came with a story," Johnston said, "We also had a Christmas tree, Christmas gifts and Thanksgiving dinner. And when I left, I was like, 'If God did that with a single prayer, what more does he want from us?'"

Susann put her relationship-building skills to work and dug into her own pocket to buy furniture.

"I'm talking to anybody and everybody," she said, "And I'm focusing on people with garages, trucks and SUVs."

To understand how Susan got here, we have to go to the beginning of her journey -- one that led her to a redemptive purpose.

In a courtroom in Decorah, young Susan and her three sisters were removed from their parents and placed into foster care.

Her older sister Elaine Lawrence remembers that day well.

"This is where I was sitting at the courthouse when I was very young, probably 3 or 4 years old. I remember looking back and seeing my 2 sisters. Susan would have been one of them. And it was just one of those moments that I knew it was going to be different after that," Lawrence said.

It was.

Elaine and their brother Eugene were adopted by a family member in Decorah.

Susan and their sister Dana went to a foster home in Des Moines.

"I always thought I'd find where my sister was as I was growing up. And I always wondered if I'd see her on the streets," Lawrence said.

"I always had that thought, too," Johnston said, "[I was] thinking, 'Gosh, would I recognize her? What would that be like?"

Two decades later, Susan's adopted sister connected the two birth sisters.

As we traced her early days in Decorah, Susan found answers, validation and redemption.

"I remembered suddenly, you know, those 3 courtrooms, watching a grandson be adopted and having all this emotion and wondering, 'I'm the one with the most emotion and it's not even, it's not even me adopting this child.' But, it comes back to here. And I was just a year old," Johnston said.

Susan's life experiences intersect with her clients in many ways.

"Some of the people we help are kids that age out of foster care," Johnston said, "We help foster parents who need furniture for kids that they've taken in. We help people who are struggling with mental health."

Going back to the courthouse, where she first lost the only home she had ever known, Susan discovered moments that shaped her life, her faith and her work.

In covering this story, we visited the graves of Johnston's birth parents.

"I had a recurring dream growing up of 2 mommies and they looked exactly alike and they looked just like my adopted mommy. But, one was the mean one who lived in the closet and the other one was the nice one who would hold me and tell me that everything was going to be OK. So, this is like we have some closure to the mean mommy in the closet," Johnston said.

She is thankful for what she says adoption saved her and her siblings from.

She also learned her faith in God comes back to the church right across the street from her parents' graves, and that her father took her and her siblings there every Sunday. It was where she was baptized into the Christian faith.

"The one most important thing in your life is that introduction to Jesus and if that's the one thing that he did for us, Amen," Johnston said.

From the courthouse records, we found Susan and Elaine's childhood home but it was too painful for Susan to visit.

Susan's journey - from the seeds sown at an early age - grew here into the woman she is today.

Foster care and adoption took Susan to two other cities in Iowa.

LIfe's Mission continues on Thursday night.