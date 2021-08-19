Drought worsens compared to last week

The latest drought monitor was released this morning and shows a continued trend of worsening across the state of Iowa. Extreme drought jumps 3 points from 7% of the state to 10%, severe drought up 3 points from 32% to 35%, moderate drought up 3 points from 52% to 55%, and overall drought up 3 points from 76% to 79%.

Across the area, compared to last week, all drought areas expanded slightly including severe drought into Linn County, and abnormally dry conditions push to our southern counties. Moderate drought includes anywhere along, west, and north of Highway 151. Waterloo and our northwestern counties are under extreme drought.

This comes as no surprise. The past 7 days have been just about dry here (the drought monitor includes data only up through August 17).

The month-to-date data for August shows drier than normal activity.

The year to date numbers through August 18th are the most eye-popping. Waterloo is nearly 14" below normal, the 2nd driest YTD on record behind 1989 with 10.65" of precip. Cedar Rapids is experiencing its 3rd driest YTD on record at nearly 12.5" below normal, behind 1988 (9.71") and 1910 (10.58"). Dubuque and Iowa City are also well below normal.

Looking forward

Beneficial rain may come through on Friday night. You can read about that here. We may pick up upwards of half an inch of rain.

We will dry for the weekend but more rain is possible to kick off next week.

Over the next 7 days, rainfall could total to near 2".

Beyond that, the 8 to 14 day outlook looks pretty dry to round out August and to start September.

The monthly outlook for September shows uncertainty as to any trend.