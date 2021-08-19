Des Moines woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for intentionally running over two minority children

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Des Moines woman who pleaded guilty to intentionally running over two minority children in two separate incidents in December 2019 will serve more than 25 years in prison.

Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, was sentenced to 304 months in prison after pleading guilty to two hate crime charges for attempting to kill two minors because of their race and national origin. She will also serve five years of supervised release after her prison term.

Investigators say she drove her Jeep up on a sidewalk and hit the first victim, a 12-year-old boy, believing he and the family member that was with him, who was also a minor, were of Middle Eastern or African descent. The boy suffered minor injuries as Poole Franklin drove away from the scene. She later said she believed he was “ISIS” and was going to take her out.

About 30 minutes later, Poole Franklin again drove her car up on a sidewalk and hit another child, a 14-year-old girl, causing serious injuries. She later told authorities she believed the teen was Hispanic, and was "taking over... our homes, and our jobs," and "wasn’t supposed to be in our country." Poole Franklin again drove away from the scene, but was arrested later that day.

"Nothing can be more devastating to the American dream of equal rights than the actions of Poole Franklin on a hate filled December 9, 2019, as she callously attempted to run over and kill a 12 year old boy, and a 14 year old girl," Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard Westphal said. "Two minors who had done nothing wrong other than innocently walk on a street, and happen to be of a different race and skin color from Poole Franklin. Her actions temporarily shattered, but did not permanently defeat this dream."

After those two incidents, investigators say Poole Franklin also got into a fight at a convenience store where she yelled racial slurs at a store employee and customer, both Black men. Police also say she shoved an ice cream in her pocket, started eating a bag of chips she pulled off the shelf and asked for $30 in gas, along with a bottle of liquor. Poole Franklin later admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day.

"Nicole Poole Franklin committed a despicable crime. She targeted and seriously injured two children because of the color of their skin," FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge, Eugene Kowel said. "FBI Omaha will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate hate crimes and seek justice for the victims. We encourage

everyone to report such crimes to the FBI."

Poole Franklin previously said she has mental illnesses and a judge initially ruled she wasn't mentally competent to stand trial. She was later deemed competent, though.