Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies are paying fair value for coal extracted from public reserves in Wyoming, Montana and other states. Burning coal accounts for about a quarter of U.S. electricity generation and it’s a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Demand for coal has plummeted in recent years as many utilities switched to natural gas or renewables to generate power.