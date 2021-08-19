Central Furniture Rescue burglarized as non-profit moves into new location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids police are looking for suspects after a non-profit was broken into earlier this week.

Central Furniture Rescue is in the middle of moving into its new building on 9th Ave. SE. Police say someone broke into the new building sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The organization says 3 laptops, 2 cell phones, a tablet, blue tooth speaker and snacks for volunteers were stolen. They're still taking inventory to figure out if anything else was taken.

They received a grant last year to buy some of the items that were taken. They have insurance, but it won't cover the cost of the stolen items. They asking for any donations to help cover the cost of the stolen items.

They are also looking for volunteers Thursday evening and Friday morning to help them move from their old location on 18th Ave. SW to their new building. They're asking for volunteers between 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday and starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

