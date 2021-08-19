BREAKING: Iowa City issues face mask mandate, mayor claims it’s written legally

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a new face mask mandate Thursday night. The order says that everyone within the City of Iowa City is required to wear a face mask when in a public place.

Mayor Teague says this is not in violation of HF 847, which bans cities and counties from enacting mask mandates. Teague points out that HF 847 says, "A county shall not adopt an ordinance, motion, resolution, or amendment, or use any other means, that requires the owner of real property to implement a policy relating to the use of facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state."

Teague says this mask mandate is imposed on persons and not property owners. There is no fine or penalty associated with not wearing a face mask.

