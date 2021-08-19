15-year-old charged in Cedar Rapids after stolen car chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — One teen is facing multiple charges after a stolen car chase on August 19th, 2021 just before 5:30 a.m. starting near 6th St. and 33rd Ave. SW. The chase ended at the 2100 block of C Street SW.

The stolen car was a 2009 Chrysler 300 LX with the keys left inside on August 18th, 2021 from a home in northeast Cedar Rapids.

A 15-year-old female driver was charged with Felony Eluding, Theft-2nd Degree, Failure to Maintain Control, Speeding, Reckless Driving and Failure to Dim Lights. More charges are pending. Her 16-year-old male passenger was arrested on 9 warrants.

Due to juvenile confidentiality, the Cedar Rapids Police are unable to provide names. This is an ongoing investigation.