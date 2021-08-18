Upper Iowa Football Media Day

FAYETTE(KWWL)--It is football media day at Upper Iowa the Peacocks are preparing to play football for the first time in nearly two years.

Upper Iowa University missed the 20-20 College Football season because of the pandemic---but the Peacocks return this fall with a new head coach Jason Hoskins

Upper Iowa brings back third team All-American defensive end Erik Hansen.

Hansen says the Peacocks' defense has been putting in work in preparation for the upcoming season.

Erik Hansen/Senior Defensive End, "I just hope we have a group of guys who go out there everyday and want to work and some dudes who want to compete every Saturday and that's the type of guys we need on our defense and those are the type of guys I think we have. I try to lead by example and I feel like if I can show them I can come out here and do this every day as a senior and do this everyday that they can and some of the freshman and younger guys follow in line when they see some of the older guys work hard everyday."

Upper Iowa begins the season in two weeks against Minnesota-Duluth in Fayette.