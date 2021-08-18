TRACKING: Warm with high humidity; storms on Friday

Today: After another taste of patchy fog this morning, it’ll be more of a summer-like feel as humidity takes another step up thanks to a continuing south wind. Highs will also range from the mid 80s to about 90 with max heat indices in the low 90s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few of those pop-up clouds in the afternoon, and it will possibly be hazy in our northwestern counties.

Tonight: We will stay mostly clear for tonight with lows dipping into the low and mid 60s. Winds will be south southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Hazy skies are possible as wildfire smoke drifts in.

Thursday: Another mostly sunny day with a few clouds popping up. Haze may be more prevalent across eastern Iowa skies with the smoke mainly above the surface. Humidity will be high with air temps topping out in the mid 80s to low 90s. Heat indices may reach the mid 90s in the afternoon. Winds will be south southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms finally return to the area ahead of a cold front. They will mainly push in during the afternoon and evening hours, continuing into Friday night. Some storms may be strong to severe. Otherwise, we will have partly cloudy skies and it will be very humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat indices as high as the mid 90s.

Weekend: Any storms move out early Saturday morning in the east. This will be followed by mostly sunny skies for the weekend. A northwest breeze on Saturday will lower humidity and cool us down with highs in the mid 80s both days. A few rain chances are still possible heading into next week with warm temperatures.