TRACKING: Next chance of thunderstorms

Tonight: Another clear and calm night is expected across eastern Iowa. There may be a few patchy areas of fog, but nothing widespread nor dense. Overnight lows will be seasonable in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. It will be a little hazy as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90°. Dew points will be in the middle to upper 60s. The wind will be southeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear with temperatures in the 60s and a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It will be another warm and humid day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90°.

A cold front approaches Friday evening and overnight and that will bring rain and thunderstorms through the viewing area. There is a slight risk of severe weather in place with damaging wind and large hail possible. Rainfall will likely stay less than a half inch.

