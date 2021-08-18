TRACKING: Increasing dew points, storms Friday

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for today. The humidity is on the rise. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Dew points are in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and humid overnight. Southwest winds are calm. Low temperatures are mild and in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for Eastern Iowa. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in some spots. Dew points increase to the upper 60s, which would give a heat index of 95 degrees.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and humid going into Thursday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: The Storm Prediction Center has most of Eastern Iowa under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms from Friday night into early Saturday morning. A cold front is expected to push through the area, where storms may form out ahead of it. Primary threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. Dew points are in the low 70s and high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

This Weekend: Rain should finish up early Saturday morning, leading to a pleasant day. Dew points are in the low 60s, while high temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. We should remain dry at least through Sunday evening.