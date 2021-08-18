Malaysia king says new PM must swiftly seek confidence vote

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king says the new prime minister he picks must swiftly test his leadership in Parliament as the deadline for lawmakers to submit the names of their preferred candidates passed. Based on the lawmakers’ choices, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he will pick a candidate he believes has majority support, but this must be tested via a vote of confidence in Parliament. The monarch has ruled out a new election because of the pandemic. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned Monday amid infighting in his alliance and public anger over a worsening COVID-19 surge. The race appears to be between former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.