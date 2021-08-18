MercyOne expanding pediatric care to Independence and Jesup

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- MercyOne is expanding access to pediatric care to two rural Iowa communities.

Starting in September, MercyOne pediatrician, Dr. Kendra Elwood will be in Independence and Jesup four times each month, offering pediatric primary care, including well-child visits, as well as help for families who have children with chronic conditions, such as asthma or ADHD. While family medicine providers have the skills and ability to provide high quality care to children, pediatricians are often better suited to deal with specific medical conditions and developmental issues.

“Growing up in rural Iowa, I saw the challenge of finding access to quality health care,” Dr. Elwood said. “By having family medicine clinics and bringing specialty services to smaller communities, MercyOne is ensuring we stay healthy.”

Dr. Elwood grew up and still lives in Jesup. Much of her family still lives in the area as well. She says she always knew she wanted to return home after completing her medical training, so when she was offered a position at MercyOne she couldn't pass up the opportunity..

“I want to see these communities thrive and grow and be a safe space for families to live,” Dr. Elwood said.

Dr. Elwood will be at MercyOne Independence Family Medicine, located at 2004 Enterprise Court SW, on the first and third Thursday of each month; and MercyOne Jesup Family Medicine, located at 1094 220th St., on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

To schedule an appointment, call 319-272-5000. Same-day appointments are available. In addition to in-person care, telehealth appointments are also available.