Maple Lanes reopening after a year and a half of reconstruction

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Maple Lanes bowling alley is reopening after nearly a year and a half of construction. The bowling alley was burned down back in February 2020 and has plans to soon welcome back bowlers in the Cedar Valley.

"This is our vision of what we think that the Cedar Valley and bowling deserve here in Waterloo," Maple Lanes Owner Rich Eighme said.

The "Maple Lanes" sign recently went up letting the public know the to bowl at the local bowling alley is fast approaching.

The doors opened Monday, strictly for league bowlers, as the competitive season is fast approaching. The rest of the public should be allowed in by Labor Day weekend following a few final touches.

“We’re trying to make a little bit more and take an opportunity to put back something that will maybe stand another fifty years. Kind of the Maple lanes 2.0 if you will," Eighme said.

There is cosmic bowling and a second floor with dart boards, pool tables, and an area for folks to socialize in. The new and improved bowling center will have more entertainment than the old one.

Owner Riche Eighme says the public has only had positive feedback to offer.

"I'm sure there are a few things that people are wondering why did something and why we didn't do this and we should've done that, but for the most part everything has been super positive and we're very happy with the way it has turned out," he said.

A new bar and kitchen area are some of the final pieces left to complete.