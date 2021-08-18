Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — One man has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. The arrest was made after the August 15th motorcycle crash at Blairs Ferry Road and C Avenue NE caused by a blue Ford Focus which left the scene. The motorcyclist, Adam Meader, sustained a serious head injury and was sent to a local hospital.

Officers located the Ford Focus and arrested Reginald Daniel Busch of Marion for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, Driving While Barred, Failure to Yield Upon Left Turn and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

There was also a warrant on Busch for the original charges of Eluding and OWI. Busch did not have a valid driver's license.