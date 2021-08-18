Local engineers say their cut of the infrastructure bill might not make immediate differences

(KWWL) - For the past year, President Biden's infrastructure bill has been a focus around the country. However, if the bill passes, local engineers believe it might not make a huge difference for eastern Iowa communities.

Buchannan County engineer, Brian Keierleber said the Wapsipinicon bridge, in Jesup, has been needing to be replaced for years.

"The big issue we're seeing right now is the concrete the piers is deteriorating," Keierleber said, "this bridge was built around 1962."

With cracked beams and deteriorating pavement, Keierleber said it's lead to constant maintenance for the county. After seeing Iowa's allocation from the bill, Keierleber said he was surprised by the number.

"$110 billion towards the roads and the bridges out of that 1.2 trillion, so that means that's less than 10% of the funds that are going to the roads and bridges," Keierleber said.

The White House report shows Iowa would get $432 million specifically for bridge replacements. However, with more than 4,000 bridges in the state, Keierleber doubt's the county's allocation would solve their problems.

"This is about a $3 million bridge to replace, I have 260 bridges," Keierleber said.

Also paying attention to the bill's funding is Waterloo city engineer, Jamie Knutson. Knutson would like to replace some of Waterloo's major roads and an infrastructure bill would help with that.

"That's an expensive project, so doing some of these major upgrades they take more funding than what we can handle locally," Knutson.

With Franklin Street, LaPorte Road, and more built-in the 1950's, Knutson said it's time to upgrade the roads to the 21st century. However, knowing how big of a project it would be, he knew the bill's allocation wouldn't match up with his price tag.

"$100 million to do some of those arterials, again road construction is expensive," Knutson said, "they're talking about 110 billion specifically for roads and bridges, now we'll have to see exactly what that means and what Waterloo may end up getting."

No matter what the funds narrow down to on the city and county level, both engineers said they would store the funds aside and save them for those projects.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been passed onto the House, where it still awaits its fate with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.