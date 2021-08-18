Haiti’s earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — More injured victims from Haiti’s deadly weekend earthquake are trickling into hospitals that are already overwhelmed with thousands of patients. Bodies are still being found in collapsed buildings five days after the disaster. Angry crowds massed at collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters, especially after Tropical Storm Grace compounded the misery in the impoverished country by bringing heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from Saturday’s earthquake at 1,941. It also said 9,900 people were injured, and many of them have had to wait outside in stifling heat for medical assistance.