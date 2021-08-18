Woman killed in early morning house fire in Swisher

SWISHER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman is dead following a house fire overnight in Swisher.

It happened just before 5:30 at a home located at 1726 Derby Ave NW. First responders found and evcauted Jeremy Ludvicek, 38 and Linda Ludvicek, 59. Linda died at the scene. Jeremy was injured and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The fire was contained to the second floor of the home. The cause is still under investigation.