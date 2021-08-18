Horizons Meals On Wheels looking for volunteers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Horizons Family Service Alliance is asking for more volunteers to run its Meals on Wheels Program. The program helps low-income seniors and people with disabilities get a free meal while staying in their homes.

The program tries to have 230 volunteers at a time, as this helps them keep the delivery routes to roughly one hour each. Right now, they are in need of 20 more volunteers.

Other than a hot meal, it's also a much-needed point of contact for folks.

"You can have your TV and all your electronic devices, but it's not the same as someone coming and talking to you. And having some kind of a little pat on the back or touch on the arm. It's so meaningful," Kay Fisk said, VP of donor relations and advocacy.

People interested in helping out need to fill out a volunteer application form, do a phone interview, and then pick a route. Start by visiting their website.