Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board plans to take a step Wednesday toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. Fulton County is a Democratic bastion that includes most of the city of Atlanta. It has long been the target of Republican lawmakers’ ire and their attacks only increased after former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that fraud in the county contributed to his narrow loss in Georgia. GOP lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint a panel to investigate the county’s handling of elections. The Republican-controlled state board could replace the county’s board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses.