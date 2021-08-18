FBI raids one home in Iowa City, crime still unclear

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - FBI Agents from the Omaha Field Office raided a home in north Iowa City Wednesday. One person was arrested, but the bureau will not confirm what they were arrested for.

Agents arrived in the 400 block of Fairchild Street around 10 a.m., according to Iowa City Police, which was also on scene. At one point, FBI agents drove an armored vehicle into the person's house in an attempt to breach it.

Around 6:10 p.m., agents came out of the house with a male suspect and arrested him. The FBI confirms he was charged with a federal crime but will not say anything else.

The City of Iowa City says if anyone watching this event felt scared or uneasy, you are welcome to call Mobile Crisis Outreach at 1-855-581-8111 to speak to a mental health professional.