Dubuque Police ask for help in July theft

Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Police in Dubuque are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing from an area store in mid-July.

Dubuque Police are just now releasing the photos of the two people. They are accused of stealing items from the Walmart on Dodge Street in Dubuque back on July 10 around 8:20 p.m. Their pictures are above.

Anyone with information should call Dubuque Police at 563-589-4415 or Dubuque and Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714.

