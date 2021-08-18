Cleared to earn money, college athletes tap creative sides

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA recently dropped its ban on athletes being able to earn money for their fame and celebrity. That has led to some of athletes cashing in on their creative side. Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer is playing guitar and singing country music at venues. He no longer has to hide under a fake name and now promotes himself and gets paid for it. At SMU, defensive back Ra Kazadi sees a larger audience for his variety of acrylic paintings and digital artwork. Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun has her name behind apparel and jewelry.