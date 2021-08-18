China’s Communist Party expels censor accused of corruption

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a leading internet censor and accused him of a range of crimes and rule breaking from corruption to failing to properly guide public opinion. Peng Bo had been deputy head of a body set up after the party launched a sweeping crackdown against the Falun Gong meditation sect that it viewed as a threat to its authority. The party’s disciplinary watchdog body said on its website that an investigation had found that Peng had been disloyal to the party, failed to implement its strict online controls and illegally received large amounts of property.