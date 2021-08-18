Aug. 18: More than 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Iowans

(KWWL) -- There were 5,697 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 18, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 392,970. That's an average of 814 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases is up 17% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 392,970 people who have tested positive, 370,993 have recovered. This is 1,451 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,226. 17 new deaths were reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (370,993) and the number of deaths (6,226) from the total number of cases (392,970) shows there are currently 15,767 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,246 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 62 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 355 (up from 214 last week, a 66% increase). Of those, 103 are in the ICU (up from 61 last week, a 69% increase), and 49 are on ventilators (more than double last week's number of 24).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 35,134 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total 3,028,077 total doses administered to Iowa residents. 15,500 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,575,728.

Black Hawk County: 622 more residents have been fully vaccinated in the last week for a total of 64,147.

Linn County: 1,060 more residents have been fully vaccinated in the last week for a total of 123,229.

Johnson County: 461 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 90,030.

Dubuque County: 467 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 55,050.

You can view the dashboard for more vaccine data. You can find more vaccine information and stories here.

View COVID-19 numbers from last Wednesday here.

More COVID-19 coverage here.