Auditor releases Buchanan County jail report

New information is out detailing inconsistencies at the Buchanan County jail.

A report released Wednesday by the State Auditor's Office shows there were multiple instances of inmates either, serving too much time, or too little time when it came to their sentencing.

101 times, a jail inmate's time-served was less than their sentence. In those 101 instances time served was off by one or two days. There were 40 instances of inmates serving more time in jail than they were sentenced by the court.

There were eight instances of where an inmate's time-served was less than their sentence.

Those eight instances ranged anywhere from eight to 53 days.

Auditor Rob Sand says, oversight is the Sheriff's responsibility. In an interview with KWWL Sand said, "The Sheriff is an elected official in every county, so at the end of the day any of us, whether it's your sheriff or state auditor, you hope the buck stops with the people at the top."

The auditor's office was brought in at the request of the Iowa DCI. "Someone in the Sheriff's Office noticed someone out in the public who was not supposed to be in the public at that time," said Sand. "So they ended up contacting the Division of Criminal Investigation because they can't investigate themselves, and found the jailors were not doing their job in terms of recording keeping."

