Army: Full environmental review of $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civilian Pentagon official has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental assessment of a $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics complex planned in Louisiana. The Army’s acting assistant secretary for civil works ordered the review Wednesday after a virtual meeting with people who have challenged a Corps wetlands permit. Environmentalists rejoiced. Activist Sharon Lavigne says the review could take years, adding she hopes the Taiwan-based company pulls out. A Formosa Plastics Group member plans 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities in Welcome, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. A company statement says FG LA LLC will continue to work with the Corps.