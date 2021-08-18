After delay, bench trial set for Sept. 21 for inmate charged in Anamosa prison murders

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the two inmates charged with killing two Anamosa State Prison workers in March is set to go on trial next month.

Michael Dutcher's bench trial had been set to start on August 3, but was delayed after Dutcher waived his right to a speedy trial. His trial is now set to begin on September 21. Court documents show Dutcher will claim he killed nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland in self-defense, or in defense of others despite it being during an attempted escape. Dutcher previously pleaded not guilty to the murders and also waived his right to a jury trial.

Dutcher and the other inmate charged in the attack, Thomas Woodard, were both charged with with two counts of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Attempted Murder. Woodard pleaded guilty to all charges earlier this month. He will spend the rest of his life in prison and is serving out his sentence in Nebraska.

Investigators say the two inmates killed Schulte and McFarland during a failed prison escape on March 23 and also injured another inmate, McKinley Roby, who tried to help Schulte and McFarland and holding another prison worker, Lori Mathis, hostage. They say the two tried to escape with the help of tools they had acquired through their part in the prison's work program.

