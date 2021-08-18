19-year-old turns herself in after hit-and-run in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — A motorcyclist was left with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 151 at the 40 mile marker at 3:30 p.m. on August 18th.

19-year-old Mattie Arman has been charged with striking motorcyclist Jeffrey Vandermillen with her car. Vandermillen fell from his motorcycle sliding into the middle of the road. Arman failed to stop at the scene and continued driving into Jones County. Arman turned herself in at the Marion Police Department at 5:30 p.m. on August 18th.

Arman's charges include reckless driving, excessive speed, leaving the scene of personal injury accident and no insurance. Arman was also sent to the Jones County jail for an outstanding arrest warrant.