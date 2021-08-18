13-year-old arrested in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly shooting at a home in 600 block of 16th Ave. SW Tuesday night.

Officers on patrol heard several gunshots in an alleyway between 16th Ave. and 18th Ave. just after 11 p.m. Officers saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle driving eastbound in the alley without its headlights on. They pulled the vehicle over in the 500 block of 16th Ave. and removed several people from the vehicle.

The teen was arrested for Persons Ineligible to Carry a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Prescription Drug. The driver, identified as Kiara Dana Lyn Peoples, 20, was cited for Unsafe Entry onto Roadway and Failure to Use Headlamps When Required.

Police recovered a gun with an extended magazine from the vehicle and found several bullet holes in the occupied home, as well as several spent shell casings from the alleyway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.