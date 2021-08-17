U.S. families mid-adoption trying to get Afghan children out

After five frustrating years of mire and bureaucratic delays, Bahaudin Mujtaba and his wife Lisa had hoped this year to finally bring the 10-year-old Afghan boy they’re adopting to their home in Florida for a chance at a different future. But with the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan over the past week, the American couple’s hope has dimmed, knowing the militant group is almost certain not to uphold the adoption agreements from the now-collapsed Afghan government. From their home in Fort Lauderdale, the Mujtabas are desperately trying to arrange to get the the boy on a flight out of there, going anywhere.