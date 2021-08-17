TRACKING: More sunshine; increasing humidity

Today: It’ll be another beauty of day today. Skies will by mostly sunny and we should manage to miss out on much of that smoke/haze to our west and north. It will be slightly humid thanks to a south southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Highs today will be in the low to upper 80s.

Tonight: We will stay mostly clear for tonight with lows dipping into the low and mid 60s. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday: We remain mostly sunny with a few passing or pop-up clouds thanks to a broad area of high pressure in control. Winds stay in from the south at 5 to 15 mph, which means heat and humidity keep going up. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s to low 90s with a max heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms finally return to the area ahead of a cold front. It will still be warm and very humid.

Weekend: Rain will move out early Saturday morning leaving behind sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the mid 80s. There may be some more unsettled rain chances Sunday into next week with highs in the 80s.