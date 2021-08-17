TRACKING: Higher temperatures and humidity

Skip to Content

Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly cool overnight. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Wednesday. We’re likely going to see more pop-up cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points are in the mid 60s, giving us a heat index in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and humid for Wednesday night. Southeast winds turn calm. Low temperatures are milder and in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Hot, humid, and partly cloudy for Thursday. Southeast winds remain. High temperatures rise to near 90 degrees. Dew points are in the upper 60s, which will make a heat index near 95 for parts of Eastern Iowa.

This Weekend: It’s still looking like rain will move through Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning. Currently, the severe threat does look low. Cooler temperatures follow the rain chance.

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

