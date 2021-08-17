Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Taliban have vowed to respect women's rights, forgive those who resisted them and ensure a secure Afghanistan.

The promises Tuesday are part of a publicity blitz aimed at convincing world powers and a fearful population that they have changed.

Following a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical.

Thousands raced to the airport on Monday, desperate to flee the country. Older generations remember the Taliban's ultra-conservative Islamic views, which included severe restrictions on women as well as public stonings and amputations.

