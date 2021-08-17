News anchor Abby Turpin leaving KWWL to lead communications at national non-profit

(KWWL) -- KWWL's 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor and nightside executive producer Abby Turpin is leaving the station to take a job as Director of Communications for a national non-profit organization.



Abby has been chosen to lead communications at Keep America Beautiful. She will head the effort at the national office while working with the organization’s 700 affiliates across the U.S. Though the organization is headquartered in Connecticut, the job will allow her to work remotely. She and her family will still call the Cedar Valley home.



“My main reason for leaving the television news business is to be around my family more. The pandemic really made me reflect on this career field, and it feels right to be making this move at this time in my life. My daughter is turning five in September, and the timing couldn’t be better for me to turn to my next career chapter now in a role that allows me more flexibility to be able to enjoy every second of these important years with her,” Abby said. "I'm also eager to do something new and am so fortunate that my experience in broadcasting the past 11 years has helped me get this new opportunity. Most viewers don't know this about me, but I'm very passionate about the environment and what we're leaving to our next generations. This chance to be a part of the effort to improve it daily across the U.S. means so much to me."

Abby has worked at KWWL since June 2017. In her time at KWWL, Abby, Ron Steele, and team have had their work recognized with awards, including a regional Emmy and, most recently, a regional Edward R. Murrow award.

"It’s not lost on me how fortunate I’ve been that my career path ended up in Waterloo to get to work with Ron. He’s incredibly kind, and his work ethic is a lesson to all journalists hoping to make their mark. From Election Nights to specials to everyday broadcasts,” Abby said. “I’m proud of the awards that recognized our teamwork, and I really hope everyone in eastern Iowa knows how lucky they are to have had Ron dedicate 47 years to this area. It’s a rare thing in this business, and I’m so honored that four of those years were with me."

As many viewers know, community involvement has been a big part of Abby’s time at KWWL. Her extensive involvement in volunteering and emceeing at events earned her '20 Under 40' recognition by The Courier in 2019.

“The one thing that remains constant, is change. All industries go through changes in personnel from time to time and the media business is no exception,” KWWL VP and General Manager John Huff said. “Abby has a great opportunity for a change and although I’m going to miss having her on the KWWL team, I’m excited for her and her family. In the four years I’ve worked with Abby, she has always brought her “A” game to work and to the many community events she has helped with. She has been a very powerful influence throughout our station and in the community! I’m glad that her and her family are still able to stay in the Cedar Valley.”

“Abby has brought warmth and professionalism to the job every single day. Our viewers have had a chance to see those qualities up close as Abby spent time among our communities over the years, sharing her compassion and enthusiasm. It’s hard to say goodbye to someone who has been so important in bringing style and substance to our 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Her work on the desk with Ron Steele has helped further our station’s reputation for excellence in broadcasting, earning awards as best anchor team, best newscast at 6 and 10, best political coverage and best derecho coverage,” KWWL News Director Allison Gibson said. “We shall miss Abby and her talent, but are proud she will continue her public service for such a great cause."

KWWL wishes Abby the very best. She will be missed tremendously by our team. Abby's last day at KWWL will be September 1.