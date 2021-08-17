Massive Alaska quake eyed as cause for sunken ship’s leak

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A ship that sank four decades ago off Kodiak Island has sudden started leaking diesel fuel, and last month’s magnitude 8.2 earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula might be the cause. The Saint Patrick was hit by a rogue wave in 1981. Only two of the 12 people on board survived. The ship was towed to Womens Bay on Kodiak Island and later sank. CoastAlaska reports an oil sheen was reported a week after the July 28 earthquake. Alaska Earthquake Center Seismologist Natalia Ruppert says the quake could be responsible, but Kodiak Island has had other major earthquakes that would have produced stronger ground shaking.