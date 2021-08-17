Marion family opens up about their son who died in Adventureland Park accident

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Michael Jaramillo was 10-years-old when he died after his raft capsized at Adventureland Park last month. His family is grieving but they opened up about the life, joy and laughter Michael brought them.

Sabrina Jaramillo says each of her three sons are special in different ways. She says Michael was the kind of person you could never stay angry with -- a charmer, who loved to make people laugh. She sits for an interview with a plush dog on her lap. It was the last thing she bought Michael before he died and it now brings her a sense of comfort.

"Michael would dance with me. He would sing with me. He would walk in the park with me -- things like that, like you saw, the costumes, the silly sweaters and silly hats. He'd do things like that," Sabrina Jaramillo said.

He was protective of school mates who were bullied on the bus. He befriended the lonely and that bully on the bus. He liked antagonize his brothers.

"Michael talked a lot so you just {have to] tune him out most of the time," David Jaramillo Jr. said.

Michael had just been baptized into the Christian faith about a month after he died, which his family says, gives them hope.

"Because I believe in God, because we both got baptized at the same time…not at the same time but the same day, I know that Michael's in heaven. That helps a lot, knowing where he is and knowing that he's safe," David Jr. said.

Michael's gift to his mother was his singing and dancing with her.

"We were dancing. He tried to dip me. I said, 'Oh no, Babe, you can't dip me. I can -- let me try to dip you and he still tried to dip me. I said, 'No, you ain't gonna make me fall and all [of you] laugh at me."

Each of the family members wears a cross with Michael's ashes inside it -- to remember him and their faith in Christ.

Neighbors are remembering Michael and supporting his family with blue ribbons on the trees and posts around their neighborhood. The Jaramillo family continues to thank their church, their community and their neighbors for supporting them.

